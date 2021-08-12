UrduPoint.com

London Police To Counter Extinction Rebellion Protests With Firm Response - Commissioner

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 11:58 PM

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick promised on Thursday that upcoming protests by the environmental group Extinction Rebellion (XR) will be met with a decisive response by the city's police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick promised on Thursday that upcoming protests by the environmental group Extinction Rebellion (XR) will be met with a decisive response by the city's police.

XR activists are planning to take to the streets of London for massive climate protests starting August 23. The protests are scheduled ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference and Biodiversity Conference this fall and will continue until its demand to "stop all new fossil fuel investment immediately" is met.

"Whoever turns up next time, they will be met with a fair, lawful, but firm, and where we possibly can, preemptive response," Dick told LBC Radio.

Founded in 2018 in the United Kingdom, the environmental group describes itself as a politically non-partisan international movement that uses non-violent direct action to persuade governments to declare a climate and ecological emergency, act to halt biodiversity loss and reduce greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2025, and allow the creation of a Citizens' Assembly to make decisions on climate and ecological justice.

Extinction Rebellion has faced criticism over its theatrical protests, which on many occasions has disrupted public transportation and traffic.

