London Police To Review Decision Not To Investigate Downing Street Christmas Party

Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2022 | 01:20 AM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) The London Metropolitan Police said on Wednesday they will review the initial decision not to investigate the COVID-rules breaking Downing Street Christmas party after a new photo showing UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson near a bottle of champagne emerged.

The pressure on Johnson over alleged parties held at his official residence at 10 Downing Street during COVID-19 lockdowns increased on Wednesday after the Mirror newspaper published a fresh image of the prime minister and three members of the British government - one wearing tinsel and another wearing a Santa hat - next to an opened bottle of champagne. According to the media, the event was a Christmas quiz that took place on December 15, 2020, when the country was still under strict COVID-19 restrictions.

"The Metropolitan Police Service previously assessed this event and determined that on the basis of the evidence available at that time, it did not meet the threshold for criminal investigation.

That assessment is now being reviewed," the police said, as quoted by Sky news broadcaster.

Scotland Yard has been investigating COVID-rule-breaking Downing Street parties, but the December 15, 2020 gathering was not initially included in the investigation.

The British prime minister has been grappling with calls to resign after a series of revelations showed that several social gatherings were held at his offices throughout 2020 and 2021, flouting COVID-19 restrictions on indoor gatherings.

Last week, Johnson told the UK parliament that he was going to "get on with the job" following the release of findings of an inquiry conducted by UK senior civil servant Sue Gray, who found that some of the parties at 10 Downing Street violated lockdown rules.

