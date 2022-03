London Preparing to Temprorarily Nationalize Gazprom Subsidiary - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) The UK government is preparing to temporarily take control over Gazprom Marketing & Trading Retail, a subsidiary of Russia's Gazprom, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing source.

According to Bloomberg, the subsidiary, which has over 30,000 business clients, will be taken into the UK's special administration regime.