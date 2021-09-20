London Protesters Arrested After Blocking Busy Highway in Demand to Insulate Homes

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) At least 29 people were arrested on Monday for blocking parts of the M25, one of the busiest highways encircling London, to demand a UK government's commitment to insulate homes, the Hertfordshire Police reported.

According to the statement, several protesters who had glued themselves to the road were removed from the area and the road had been partially re-opened.

"All protestors involved in this morning's protests have been arrested and will be taken to custody. We are working closely with other affected forces to ensure that any further activity is dealt with effectively and efficiently," Police chief superintendent Nick Caveney was quoted as saying.

Insulate Britain, an offshoot of the Extinction Rebellion environmental movement, said in a statement that actions will continue "until the government makes a meaningful commitment to insulate all of Britain's 29 million leaky homes by 2030, and all social housing by 2025."

Monday's was the fourth time in a week that Insulate Britain blocked the M25, prompting an anger response from UK authorities and the public.

On Friday, UK Transport Minister Grant Shapps condemned the climate group's actions were "dangerous" and "counterproductive," arguing that "this sort of behaviour achieves nothing, puts drivers at risk and increases pollution."

Sputnik has approached Insulate Britain for comments.