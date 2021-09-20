UrduPoint.com

London Protesters Arrested After Blocking Busy Highway In Demand To Insulate Homes

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 06:40 PM

London Protesters Arrested After Blocking Busy Highway in Demand to Insulate Homes

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) At least 29 people were arrested on Monday for blocking parts of the M25, one of the busiest highways encircling London, to demand a UK government's commitment to insulate homes, the Hertfordshire Police reported.

According to the statement, several protesters who had glued themselves to the road were removed from the area and the road had been partially re-opened.

"All protestors involved in this morning's protests have been arrested and will be taken to custody. We are working closely with other affected forces to ensure that any further activity is dealt with effectively and efficiently," Police chief superintendent Nick Caveney was quoted as saying.

Insulate Britain, an offshoot of the Extinction Rebellion environmental movement, said in a statement that actions will continue "until the government makes a meaningful commitment to insulate all of Britain's 29 million leaky homes by 2030, and all social housing by 2025."

Monday's was the fourth time in a week that Insulate Britain blocked the M25, prompting an anger response from UK authorities and the public.

On Friday, UK Transport Minister Grant Shapps condemned the climate group's actions were "dangerous" and "counterproductive," arguing that "this sort of behaviour achieves nothing, puts drivers at risk and increases pollution."

Sputnik has approached Insulate Britain for comments.

Related Topics

Police Road London United Kingdom All From Government Million Housing

Recent Stories

OPPO Releases its All New Reno6 Music Video Celebr ..

OPPO Releases its All New Reno6 Music Video Celebrating Emotions in Portrait ft. ..

8 minutes ago
 Khalifa Fund’s Abu Dhabi SME Hub publishes entre ..

Khalifa Fund’s Abu Dhabi SME Hub publishes entrepreneurship report and interac ..

16 minutes ago
 Arab-European Centre of Human Rights and Internati ..

Arab-European Centre of Human Rights and International Law rejects EU Parliament ..

16 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group, General Company for Ports of Iraq ..

AD Ports Group, General Company for Ports of Iraq sign MoU to promote cooperatio ..

31 minutes ago
 NCOC allows PCB to host 25 per cent crowd for upco ..

NCOC allows PCB to host 25 per cent crowd for upcoming national T20 World Cup

37 minutes ago
 SBP raises interest rate by 25 basis points to 7.2 ..

SBP raises interest rate by 25 basis points to 7.25 per cent

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.