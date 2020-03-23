UrduPoint.com
London Ready To Enforce Stronger Measures If Needed - Health Secretary

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 06:40 PM

The United Kingdom's government is ready to impose a stay-at-home order to abate the spread of COVID-19 but would much rather the citizens obey London's advice to stay home, UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said Monday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) The United Kingdom's government is ready to impose a stay-at-home order to abate the spread of COVID-19 but would much rather the citizens obey London's advice to stay home, UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said Monday.

"We will enforce and bring in further strong measures if we need to - but I'd much rather people follow the rules themselves, it would be much more straight forward," Hancock said on Sky news.

He added that the decision is constantly under review and can be taken "very soon.

"

The secretary was answering a question about the scores of people seen taking to parks and squares in London over the weekend.

UK's lower house of parliament, the House of Commons, is set to debate passing the "coronavirus law" to grant the government emergency powers to curb the spread of the virus in the country.

As of Monday, the United Kingdom has over 5,700 confirmed cases of infection and over 280 fatalities while places of public gathering and education remain closed.

