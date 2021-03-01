London Ready to Review Proposals on Nuclear Arms Treaty - UK Envoy to UN

The United Kingdom is ready to consider any proposals on a nuclear arms reduction treaty but believes that it meets all its obligations in the area, the UK permanent representative to the United Nations, Barbara Woodward, told Ria Novosti

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) The United Kingdom is ready to consider any proposals on a nuclear arms reduction treaty but believes that it meets all its obligations in the area, the UK permanent representative to the United Nations, Barbara Woodward, told Ria Novosti.

The former US administration has been advocating for including China in the New START treaty, prompting Russia to raise the issue of the participation of France and the UK in nuclear arms control.

"We will certainly look at any new proposals which came from the US, Russia and China or any combination [of countries]," Woodward said, when asked about the possible inclusion of London and Paris to the new Moscow-Washington agreements on arms control.

At the same time, the diplomat said that the UK maintains a reliable minimum of nuclear deterrence and the country is "open and transparent about our doctrine".

"We feel for the moment that we are absolutely fulfilling our obligations, we recognize the new areas of concern and risk and we remain open to further discussion," Woodward added.

The diplomat also said that the UK sincerely welcomed the recent five-year extension of New START treaty between the US and Russia.