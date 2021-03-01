UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

London Ready To Review Proposals On Nuclear Arms Treaty - UK Envoy To UN

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 12:33 PM

London Ready to Review Proposals on Nuclear Arms Treaty - UK Envoy to UN

The United Kingdom is ready to consider any proposals on a nuclear arms reduction treaty but believes that it meets all its obligations in the area, the UK permanent representative to the United Nations, Barbara Woodward, told Ria Novosti

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) The United Kingdom is ready to consider any proposals on a nuclear arms reduction treaty but believes that it meets all its obligations in the area, the UK permanent representative to the United Nations, Barbara Woodward, told Ria Novosti.

The former US administration has been advocating for including China in the New START treaty, prompting Russia to raise the issue of the participation of France and the UK in nuclear arms control.

"We will certainly look at any new proposals which came from the US, Russia and China or any combination [of countries]," Woodward said, when asked about the possible inclusion of London and Paris to the new Moscow-Washington agreements on arms control.

At the same time, the diplomat said that the UK maintains a reliable minimum of nuclear deterrence and the country is "open and transparent about our doctrine".

"We feel for the moment that we are absolutely fulfilling our obligations, we recognize the new areas of concern and risk and we remain open to further discussion," Woodward added.

The diplomat also said that the UK sincerely welcomed the recent five-year extension of New START treaty between the US and Russia.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia China Nuclear France London Paris Same Woodward United Kingdom All From

Recent Stories

SC judgement on Presidential reference is historic ..

6 minutes ago

High Performance camp for elite cricketers to star ..

11 minutes ago

OIC Welcomes Sri Lankan Government’s Decision Pe ..

11 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council launches its 7th Annual Devel ..

15 minutes ago

OPPO Exhibits its Vision for an Interconnected Lif ..

18 minutes ago

China's Accession to Russia-US Strategic Arms Deal ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.