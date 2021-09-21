London Refuses to Probe Skripal Case Jointly With Russia, Despite Appeals - Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) London refuses to investigate the Skripals case jointly with Russia, despite Moscow's calls, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Despite numerous appeals from the Russian side and calls for a responsible dialogue, London continues to refuse substantive discussion and joint investigation of this incident, as a result of which, I recall, Russian citizens suffered," Zakharova said at a briefing.

The UK is using the Skripals case to put pressure on Russia, stirring up Russophobia, she noted.