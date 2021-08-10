UrduPoint.com

London Regrets Russia's Decision To Ban Entry For Several UK Citizens - Foreign Office

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 01:41 PM

London Regrets Russia's Decision to Ban Entry for Several UK Citizens - Foreign Office

London regrets Moscow's "groundless" decision to ban entry to Russia for several UK citizens, a spokesperson of the UK Foreign Office told Ria Novosti on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) London regrets Moscow's "groundless" decision to ban entry to Russia for several UK citizens, a spokesperson of the UK Foreign Office told Ria Novosti on Tuesday.

Earlier this week, Moscow imposed personal sanctions against a number of UK citizens in response to London's statement on the human rights situation in the Chechen Republic.

"This is a groundless decision, which is regrettable. It contrasts with the carefully reasoned and transparent process used by the UK to impose anti-corruption and human rights sanctions," the spokesperson said.

