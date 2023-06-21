UrduPoint.com

London Risks Losing 'Fortunate' Position In NATO If Army Downsizing Continues - Commander

Faizan Hashmi Published June 21, 2023 | 06:00 AM

London Risks Losing 'Fortunate' Position in NATO If Army Downsizing Continues - Commander

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) The United Kingdom is only "just holding on" to its influence in NATO and could lose its "fortunate" position in the alliance if it does not abandon downsizing the army personnel, Gen. Sir Tim Radford, the Deputy Supreme Allied Commander Europe, said Tuesday.

"I think we (the British Army) are too small ... We do need to grow ... We're in a fortunate position here. We've got a position of influence right across Nato. I worry that if we don't invest and we don't build up our industrial base and we don't lead as we should, we might lose that position," Radford said in an interview with the Telegraph.

The general noted that Russia's special military operation in Ukraine showed that technological advancement cannot be at the expense of personnel, adding that "equipment is only as good as the people that are managing and operating it.

"

"I think we've had a slight awakening after Ukraine, but we need to do a twin track approach. We need to stay at the leading edge of innovation and technology and lead on that as much as we can. But at the same time it needs to be underpinned with hard fighting power. If someone comes toward you with a tank, you can't cyber it away. You can't cross a bridge with cyber. It needs to be balanced," Radford argued.

The UK armed forces have some 76,000 troops serving,  21,000 fewer than a decade ago, and is expected to drop to 73,000 people in military personnel, the newspaper reported, citing the 2021 UK defense command paper. 

Related Topics

NATO Army Technology Ukraine Russia Europe Same Alliance Lead United Kingdom Tank

Recent Stories

UAE leaders condole King Salman over passing of Pr ..

UAE leaders condole King Salman over passing of Prince Talal bin Fahd

4 hours ago
 US, Netherlands win IWBF Wheelchair Basketball Wor ..

US, Netherlands win IWBF Wheelchair Basketball World Championships in Dubai

4 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Pri ..

UAQ Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Talal bin Fahd

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of ..

Sharjah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Talal bin Fahd

4 hours ago
 Slovenian embassy celebrates National Day

Slovenian embassy celebrates National Day

4 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador meets Nepalese Finance Minister

UAE Ambassador meets Nepalese Finance Minister

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.