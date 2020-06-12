UrduPoint.com
London Rules Out Brexit Transition Period Extension - UK Cabinet Minister

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 06:41 PM

The United Kingdom will not be extending the Brexit transition period, which is scheduled to expire by the end of this year, UK Cabinet Minister Michael Gove said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) The United Kingdom will not be extending the Brexit transition period, which is scheduled to expire by the end of this year, UK Cabinet Minister Michael Gove said on Friday.

"I just chaired a constructive EU Joint Committee meeting with @MarosSefcovic [Vice President of the European Commission Maros Sefcovic] I formally confirmed the UK will not extend the transition period & the moment for extension has now passed.

On 1 January 2021 we will take back control and regain our political & economic independence," Gove tweeted.

