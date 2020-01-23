UrduPoint.com
London Says Awaits Details Of Putin's Proposal On 5 UNSC Member States Summit

Faizan Hashmi 1 day ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 11:54 PM

London expects details from the Russian government regarding the proposal by President Vladimir Putin to hold a meeting of the leaders of Russia, China, the United States, France and the United Kingdom to discuss the ways to solve world problems, a spokesman for the British government told Sputnik on Thursday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2020) London expects details from the Russian government regarding the proposal by President Vladimir Putin to hold a meeting of the leaders of Russia, China, the United States, France and the United Kingdom to discuss the ways to solve world problems, a spokesman for the British government told Sputnik on Thursday.

Putin proposed earlier in the day to hold a meeting of the heads of state of the permanent members of the UN Security Council and stated that Russia intends, without delay, to send the appropriate letters to over leaders of the Big Five.

"We await further details from the Russian government on this proposal," the spokesman said.

