London Says Bans Export to Belarus of Goods Used to Create Biological, Chemical Weapons

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) The UK imposes a ban on the import of goods and technologies to Belarus that can be used to create biological and chemical weapons, the UK Foreign Office said on Thursday.

"We are also blocking exports to Belarus from the UK of banknotes and machinery, alongside goods, technologies and materials that could be used to produce chemical and biological weapons," the statement said.

London will also impose sanctions on Belarusian media companies.

"Our online measures provide the government with the ability to prevent designated Belarusian media companies from spreading propaganda in the UK. That means social media companies and internet service providers will restrict access to the websites of sanctioned Belarusian media organisations, as is already the case for sanctioned Russian organisations," the statement read.