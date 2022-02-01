UrduPoint.com

London Says Johnson's Talk With Putin Rescheduled For Wednesday - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2022 | 06:41 PM

London Says Johnson's Talk With Putin Rescheduled for Wednesday - Reports

The conversation between UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Russian President Vladimir Putin has been rescheduled for February 2, media reported on Tuesday, citing Johnson's spokesperson

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) The conversation between UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Russian President Vladimir Putin has been rescheduled for February 2, media reported on Tuesday, citing Johnson's spokesperson.

The talks will take place on Wednesday afternoon, the Sky news reported.

Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putin and Johnson were not scheduled to hold a conversation on Tuesday.

>