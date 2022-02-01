(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) The conversation between UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Russian President Vladimir Putin has been rescheduled for February 2, media reported on Tuesday, citing Johnson's spokesperson.

The talks will take place on Wednesday afternoon, the Sky news reported.

Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putin and Johnson were not scheduled to hold a conversation on Tuesday.