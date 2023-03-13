(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2023) The UK government said on Monday that is will adopt new measures in the spheres of technology and economy against the backdrop of China's growing influence.

"The IR Refresh (the UK 2023 Integrated Review Refresh) also sets out how the UK will adapt our approach on China to deal with the epoch-defining challenge presented by the Chinese Communist Party's increasingly concerning military, financial and diplomatic activity. It contains new measures to bolster the UK's economic security, technology capabilities and international development offer in the face of that threat," the government statement said.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak instructed government bodies to aim for a consistent, coherent and robust approach to relations with China.

"The Prime Minister has set the direction across government for a consistent, coherent and robust approach to China, rooted in the national interest and aligned with our allies," the statement read.