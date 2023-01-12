London Sending Fewer Than 30 Tanks to Kiev Will Not Affect Course of Battle - UK General

London sending fewer than 30 Challenger tanks to Ukraine will only be a "token gesture" and will not change the situation on the battlefield, former Chief of the UK General Staff, Gen. Richard Dannatt said in his article for the Daily Mail on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) London sending fewer than 30 Challenger tanks to Ukraine will only be a "token gesture" and will not change the situation on the battlefield, former Chief of the UK General Staff, Gen. Richard Dannatt said in his article for the Daily Mail on Thursday.

Earlier this week, UK broadcaster Sky news reported, citing sources, that the United Kingdom was considering the possibility of supplying Ukraine with Challenger 2 tanks for the first time since the beginning of Russia's special military operation there. Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's spokesperson said the government had not yet made a final decision on the delivery.

"Sending just 12 (Challenger 2 tanks) is not enough to have a significant military impact or to rouse our allies into following our lead.

A dozen tanks is barely more than a token gesture. I believe we need to commit at least 30, and probably as many as 50 Challenger IIs," Dannatt told the newspaper.

Western countries have been ramping up their military support for Kiev since February 24, when Russia began a military operation in Ukraine following calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. In April, 2022, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces.