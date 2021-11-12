UrduPoint.com

London Sends Troops To Poland To Provide Engineering Assistance In Strengthening Border

London Sends Troops to Poland to Provide Engineering Assistance in Strengthening Border

The UK Defence Ministry confirmed on Friday that London sent troops to Poland to provide engineering assistance in strengthening the border with Belarus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) The UK Defence Ministry confirmed on Friday that London sent troops to Poland to provide engineering assistance in strengthening the border with Belarus.

"The UK and Poland have a long history of friendship and are @NATO allies.

A small team of UK Armed Forces personnel have deployed following an agreement with the Polish Government to explore how we can provide engineering support to address the ongoing situation at the Belarus border," the ministry tweeted.

