UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

London Set To Tighten Virus Curbs From This Weekend

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 02:53 PM

London set to tighten virus curbs from this weekend

Some nine million people in the British capital are facing more stringent coronavirus restrictions due to a rising number of cases, London Mayor Sadiq Khan said on Thursday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Some nine million people in the British capital are facing more stringent coronavirus restrictions due to a rising number of cases, London Mayor Sadiq Khan said on Thursday.

"It is my expectation that the government will announce today that London will shortly be moving into tier two or the high alert level of restrictions," he told the London Assembly.

"This would mean different households not being able to mix indoors," he added, as London MPs said the restrictions would kick in from midnight Friday into Saturday.

Related Topics

Assembly Sadiq Khan London Alert From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Azam Khan and the joy of hitting sixes

9 minutes ago

Fiji launches tourism program to attract more visi ..

2 minutes ago

More than 20 protesters arrested in Thailand

2 minutes ago

People aware about real agenda of opposition: Mush ..

2 minutes ago

Two S. Korean referees to officiate in Chinese Sup ..

2 minutes ago

Over 414,00 Syrians return home thanks to Turkey

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.