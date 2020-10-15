London set to tighten virus curbs from this weekend

Some nine million people in the British capital are facing more stringent coronavirus restrictions due to a rising number of cases, London Mayor Sadiq Khan said on Thursday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Some nine million people in the British capital are facing more stringent coronavirus restrictions due to a rising number of cases, London Mayor Sadiq Khan said on Thursday.

"It is my expectation that the government will announce today that London will shortly be moving into tier two or the high alert level of restrictions," he told the London Assembly.

"This would mean different households not being able to mix indoors," he added, as London MPs said the restrictions would kick in from midnight Friday into Saturday.