London Suffering From Record-High Atmospheric Deposition Rate of Microplastics - Research

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) Central London has been suffering from the highest-ever recorded amount of microplastics present in atmospheric deposition, with health impacts of this pollution yet to assessed, according to the research published in journal Environment International on Friday.

Scientists collected atmospheric deposition samples from a roof of a nine-story building at an urban site in Central London twice a week from January 19-February 16, 2018, and were surprised by the findings.

"Microplastics were found in every sample and average deposition rates were greater than what has previously been reported," the article said.

The deposition rates in the samples ranged from 575 to 1,008 pieces per square meter per day, with a total of 15 different polymers identified, mainly those used in food packaging and clothing.

These rates are several or even dozens of times higher than those registered in Swiss Alps, Germany's Bremen, in French Pyrenees and China's Dongguan, according to the research.

Health impacts of microplastics pollution, meanwhile, still remain unknown.

"With regards to human health, exposure is still unclear. Should microplastics observed in the present study be inhaled, they are likely to rapidly deposit in the upper airway (nose, mouth, throat) and be swallowed, leading to exposure in the gut," the research said.

The article therefore calls for assessing the risks of inhaling and consuming tiny plastic particles, once again raising the need to change approaches to the use and disposal of plastics.