(@FahadShabbir)

The United Kingdom supports the idea of a summit of heads of state of permanent UN Security Council (UNSC) members to discuss international peace and security, UK's embassy in Russia said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) The United Kingdom supports the idea of a summit of heads of state of permanent UN Security Council (UNSC) members to discuss international peace and security, UK's embassy in Russia said Friday.

"Regarding the proposal of the Russian side to hold a meeting of the heads of state permanent members of the UN Security Council: the United Kingdom generally supports the idea of a meeting of heads of state permanent members of the UN Security Council to discuss international peace and security," the embassy said in a statement.

The embassy went on to say that it maintains contact with the Russian government to discuss details of the possible meeting, which was earlier speculated to be held at this year's UN General Assembly.