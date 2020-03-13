UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

London Supports Idea Of UNSC Summit, In Contact With Russian Gov't On Details - Embassy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 34 seconds ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 04:33 PM

London Supports Idea of UNSC Summit, in Contact With Russian Gov't on Details - Embassy

The United Kingdom supports the idea of a summit of heads of state of permanent UN Security Council (UNSC) members to discuss international peace and security, UK's embassy in Russia said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) The United Kingdom supports the idea of a summit of heads of state of permanent UN Security Council (UNSC) members to discuss international peace and security, UK's embassy in Russia said Friday.

"Regarding the proposal of the Russian side to hold a meeting of the heads of state permanent members of the UN Security Council: the United Kingdom generally supports the idea of a meeting of heads of state permanent members of the UN Security Council to discuss international peace and security," the embassy said in a statement.

The embassy went on to say that it maintains contact with the Russian government to discuss details of the possible meeting, which was earlier speculated to be held at this year's UN General Assembly.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Russia United Kingdom Government

Recent Stories

NUST holds First Job Fair at Multan

1 minute ago

PM says Karachi was ignored in the past but not no ..

10 minutes ago

Turkish Defense Ministry Says to Maintain Heavy We ..

34 seconds ago

Pentagon 'wishes to reconsider' awarding JEDI cont ..

37 seconds ago

Girl commits suicide over domestic issues in Faisa ..

23 minutes ago

South Sudan's road to peace marred by 'unconsciona ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.