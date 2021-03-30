London swimmers take the plunge after virus restrictions lifted

Taking a dip in the frigid ponds on Hampstead Heath in north London for the first time after months of coronavirus restrictions, swimmers said plunging into the cold water felt liberating

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Taking a dip in the frigid ponds on Hampstead Heath in north London for the first time after months of coronavirus restrictions, swimmers said plunging into the cold water felt liberating.

Not long after dawn, dozens of them broke the pond's surface to the sounds of birdsong, undeterred by eight degrees Celsius (46.4 degrees Fahrenheit) water temperature chalked up on a lifeguard's board.

"You do feel cold but you feel really good afterwards and it's sort of worth it," Margaret Dickenson told AFP.

The septuagenarian, who has been swimming regularly in the ponds for the last 30 years, added the activity was "a way of getting a lot of exercise painlessly".

Since Monday, restrictions on practising outdoor sports have been lifted in England after a national lockdown was imposed in early January.

The easing follows a months-long vaccination campaign which officials have credited with drastically reducing the number of coronavirus cases, hospitalisations and deaths.

In north London, the reopening of the ponds on Hampstead Heath have been eagerly anticipated by swimmers who dive among the ducks and mud almost every day.

The huge 320-hectare park in the British capital has three ponds for swimming: one reserved for women, another for men and a third for mixed bathing.

"There are few things better than the simple pleasure of immersing yourself in cold water," Joe Pundek, 29, said by the side of the mixed pool, surrounded by greenery and bathed in early-spring sunshine.

"In a world and in a life where we are surrounded by a lot of rules and technology and problems, the act of swimming in a pond, especially cold water, is very raw and very pure," he added, his teeth chattering slightly.