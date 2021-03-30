UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

London Swimmers Take The Plunge After Virus Restrictions Lifted

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 10:27 PM

London swimmers take the plunge after virus restrictions lifted

Taking a dip in the frigid ponds on Hampstead Heath in north London for the first time after months of coronavirus restrictions, swimmers said plunging into the cold water felt liberating

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Taking a dip in the frigid ponds on Hampstead Heath in north London for the first time after months of coronavirus restrictions, swimmers said plunging into the cold water felt liberating.

Not long after dawn, dozens of them broke the pond's surface to the sounds of birdsong, undeterred by eight degrees Celsius (46.4 degrees Fahrenheit) water temperature chalked up on a lifeguard's board.

"You do feel cold but you feel really good afterwards and it's sort of worth it," Margaret Dickenson told AFP.

The septuagenarian, who has been swimming regularly in the ponds for the last 30 years, added the activity was "a way of getting a lot of exercise painlessly".

Since Monday, restrictions on practising outdoor sports have been lifted in England after a national lockdown was imposed in early January.

The easing follows a months-long vaccination campaign which officials have credited with drastically reducing the number of coronavirus cases, hospitalisations and deaths.

In north London, the reopening of the ponds on Hampstead Heath have been eagerly anticipated by swimmers who dive among the ducks and mud almost every day.

The huge 320-hectare park in the British capital has three ponds for swimming: one reserved for women, another for men and a third for mixed bathing.

"There are few things better than the simple pleasure of immersing yourself in cold water," Joe Pundek, 29, said by the side of the mixed pool, surrounded by greenery and bathed in early-spring sunshine.

"In a world and in a life where we are surrounded by a lot of rules and technology and problems, the act of swimming in a pond, especially cold water, is very raw and very pure," he added, his teeth chattering slightly.

Related Topics

World Technology Sports Water London January Women Coronavirus

Recent Stories

122 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

4 minutes ago

Supreme Court's decision will surely strengthen de ..

4 minutes ago

PHATA to construct 800 apartment s in Multan

4 minutes ago

Court awards death sentence in murder case

4 minutes ago

National Assembly Education Body approves all budg ..

9 minutes ago

Traffic Deptt booked 8,846 over violation of COVID ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.