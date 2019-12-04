UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

London Terror Victims Died From Stab Wounds: Inquest

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 11:03 PM

London terror victims died from stab wounds: inquest

The two members of the public killed in last week's terror attack at London Bridge each died due to a stab wound to the chest, a coroner was told on Wednesday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :The two members of the public killed in last week's terror attack at London Bridge each died due to a stab wound to the chest, a coroner was told on Wednesday.

City of London senior coroner Alison Hewitt officially opened the inquests into the deaths of Saskia Jones, 23, and Jack Merritt, 25, before adjourning them to a date to be fixed.

Detective Superintendent Desmond McHugh told the hearing at London's Old Bailey court that both victims were stabbed in the chest while attending a prisoner rehabilitation programme at Fishmongers' Hall at London Bridge on Friday.

"Saskia was attacked inside Fishmongers' Hall and pronounced deceased at the location at 1425 (1425 GMT)," he said.

Merritt was also attacked inside the venue but was taken outside the building on a stretcher as police evacuated the area.

Despite medical intervention, he was pronounced dead close to Fishmongers' Hall at 3:14 pm (1514 GMT).

A pathologist determined that the victims, both of whom were University of Cambridge graduates, had suffered from shock and haemorrhaging, the inquest was told.

The pair were killed by convicted terrorist Usman Khan -- a participant in the rehabilitation programme during some of his roughly eight years of prior imprisonment for terrorism offences.

He showed up armed with two knives and stabbed five people before being shot dead by police while wearing a fake explosives vest.

Related Topics

Hearing Dead Attack Terrorist Police Prisoner Died London Cambridge Usman Khan From Court

Recent Stories

Stable outlook reflects world's confidence in Pak ..

56 minutes ago

Seminar on Seeratun Nabi held at Punjab University ..

1 minute ago

France braces for shutdown as Macron clashes with ..

1 minute ago

Heavy investment needed in water, transport, waste ..

1 minute ago

Turkey Announces Plans to Conduct Further Hydrocar ..

5 minutes ago

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment complet ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.