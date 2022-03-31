The United Kingdom has imposed new sanctions against Russian businessmen Oleg Tinkov and Evgeny Shvidler, restricting their access to aviation and technical services in the UK, the Foreign Office said on Wednesday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) The United Kingdom has imposed new sanctions against Russian businessmen Oleg Tinkov and Evgeny Shvidler, restricting their access to aviation and technical services in the UK, the Foreign Office said on Wednesday.

The UK authorities blocked vessels owned or controlled by Tinkov and Shvidler from entering the country's ports. In the event of a violation, their yachts may be detained and banned from registration or their existing registration be canceled.

Similar measures may be applied to aircraft owned or controlled by the two businessmen.

Providing maintenance to aircraft or ships owned by Tinkov and Shvidler is also restricted under the new sanctions.

The UK Foreign Office imposed the first package of sanctions against Tinkov on March 24, freezing his assets and banning entry into the country. London introduced these measures in light of "Russia's destabilizing actions in Ukraine."

On March 1, the UK passed a law that effectively bans vessels with any connection to Russia from entering UK ports. The measure applies to Russian-flagged vessels registered, owned, controlled, chartered or operated by Russia.