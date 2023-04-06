Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

London To Accommodate 500 Asylum Seekers On Barge To Reduce Costs - Home Office

Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2023 | 04:40 AM

London to Accommodate 500 Asylum Seekers on Barge to Reduce Costs - Home Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) The authorities of the United Kingdom have decided to accommodate the first 500 asylum seekers on a barge to "reduce the reliance on expensive hotels," the UK Home Office said on Wednesday.

"Today (Wednesday 5 April), the Home Office has announced that an accommodation barge in Portland Port, Dorset will be used to reduce the unsustainable pressure on the UK's asylum system and cut the cost to the taxpayer caused by the significant increase in Channel crossings,"

The Home Office added that hotel accommodation for asylum seekers costs some 6 million Pounds ($7.5 million) a day.

"This is part of the wider efforts to secure alternative, more appropriate accommodation than expensive hotels," the authority said, adding that "the barge, called the Bibby Stockholm, will be berthed in Portland Port and will accommodate about 500 single adult males whilst their asylum claims are processed.

It will provide basic and functional accommodation."

The office noted that "the government recognises that using alternative sites and vessels involves difficult decisions, but urgent action is needed to reduce expensive hotel use, with the sites providing much needed accommodation."

Migrants are expected to be moved onto the barge in the coming months, the Home Office said, adding that it was considering the use of other ports and vessels for accommodation as well.

Related Topics

Hotel Portland Stockholm United Kingdom April Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

DEWA wins Great Place to Work Middle East 2023

DEWA wins Great Place to Work Middle East 2023

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler meets Omani Ambassador, receives inv ..

Sharjah Ruler meets Omani Ambassador, receives invitation to visit Oman

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Serbia&#039;s Prime ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Serbia&#039;s Prime Minister in Belgrade

3 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

3 hours ago
 President of UAE, Serbian President exchange messa ..

President of UAE, Serbian President exchange messages on promoting strategic par ..

4 hours ago
 UN urges restraint following violence at Al-Aqsa m ..

UN urges restraint following violence at Al-Aqsa mosque triggered by Israeli rai ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.