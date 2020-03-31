London to Allocate $93Mln for Evacuation of UK Citizens Stranded Abroad Amid Pandemic

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) The UK government will allocate 75 million British Pounds ($93 million) for the evacuation of citizens stranded in other countries due to restrictions imposed globally in connection with the coronavirus pandemic, UK Foreign Office said on Monday.

"Where commercial routes do not exist, the government will provide up to £75 million financial support to enable special charter flights - operated by the airlines above and others - to fly to priority countries to bring back UK residents," it said.

Once special flights are organized, they will be announced on the government's travel advice and by the relevant foreign mission, the office said.

The Foreign Office and the Department for Transport have signed a memorandum of understanding with several airlines, including British Airways, Virgin, EasyJet, Jet2 and Titan Airways, that will help the government evacuate citizens.

On March 11, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced an outbreak of the coronavirus a pandemic. The spread of the virus has forced many countries and territories across the globe to declare a lockdown.