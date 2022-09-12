London to Face Surging Travel Demand Ahead of Farewell to Late Queen - Network Rail

UrduPoint.com

Published September 12, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2022) London is expected to face an "unprecedented travel demand" as thousands of people are expected to travel to the city to attend the upcoming farewell ceremony for UK Queen Elizabeth II, the government-owned rail infrastructure company Network Rail said on Monday.

"As the nation mourns, thousands of people will be coming together in the days ahead to pay their respects to Her Majesty The Queen," the Network Rail said in a statement. "As Her Majesty's coffin travels to London to lay-in-state at the Palace of Westminster, it is expected that we will see unprecedented travel demand in the capital, especially from Wednesday 14 September.

Network Rail, the Rail Freight Delivery Group and the London Transport Service (TfL) are working closely with the UK government and other interested partners to ensure local residents and London visitors can get around the city safely and easily, the statement added.

The queen passed away on September 8, at the age of 96, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland surrounded by her family, after over 70 years on the British throne. The state funeral will take place at London's Westminster Abbey at 11 a.m. local time (10:00 GMT) on September 19, with the public allowed to pay their respects for four subsequent days.

