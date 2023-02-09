UrduPoint.com

London To Host 'Ukraine Recovery Conference' From June 21-22 - Joint Declaration

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2023 | 12:10 AM

London to Host 'Ukraine Recovery Conference' From June 21-22 - Joint Declaration

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) The conference on the 'recovery' of Ukraine will be held in London on June 21-22, according to a joint UK-Ukraine declaration.

"We will co-host the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London on 21-22 June.

We will build a modern, resilient Ukrainian economy that strengthens the rule of law, tackles corruption and promotes reform. The UK will seek to facilitate access by Ukraine to UK private finance, insurance, tech and other expertise," the declaration says.

