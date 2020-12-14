London to Move into Tighter COVID-19 Restrictions on Wednesday - Health Minister

London and other parts of south east England will move on Wednesday into Tier 3, the highest level of the COVID-19 alert system implemented by the UK government to try to stop the spread of the pandemic, the health minister, Matt Hancock, announced on Monday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) London and other parts of south east England will move on Wednesday into Tier 3, the highest level of the COVID-19 alert system implemented by the UK government to try to stop the spread of the pandemic, the health minister, Matt Hancock, announced on Monday.

"We are moving Greater London, south and west of Essex, and south of Hertfordshire into Tier 3 on Wednesday," Hancock told Parliament.