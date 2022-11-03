UrduPoint.com

London To Turn Off Christmas Lights At Oxford Street At Nighttime To Save Energy - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 03, 2022 | 08:07 PM

London to Turn Off Christmas Lights at Oxford Street at Nighttime to Save Energy - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) Christmas decorations and lights will illuminate London's busiest shopping street with world-class stores, restaurants and hotels for a limited amount of hours per day this year and will be turned off at night in order to save electricity amid the ongoing energy crisis, The Telegraph reported on Thursday, citing businesses.

Lights on Oxford Street will be switched on from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. (from 15:00 to 23:00 GMT) this holiday season, according to the media outlet. In 2021, Oxford Street was illuminated 24 hours a day.

Moreover, this year, the lighting of the Christmas street will consist of 300,000 LED lights, which are 75% more energy efficient than standard lamps, the newspaper reported, citing the New West End Company uniting over 600 firms in the west of central London, where Oxford Street is located.

"In the current climate, it is also important that we reduce our energy consumption and help to promote a more sustainable Christmas in line with our ambitions to make Oxford Street a leading sustainable district.

The reduced hours of our Christmas lights are a great step forward to achieving this," Hadas Kulcsar, New West End Company events manager, told The Telegraph.

In October, UK electricity operator National Grid presented an emergency plan that provided for systematic three-hour power outages in the country in the event of a cold winter and an interruption of Russian gas supplies. According to UK energy regulator Ofgem, the United Kingdom is facing a gas shortage caused by the ongoing energy crisis, as a result of which some gas-fired power plants may even go bankrupt.

Western countries and their allies have been facing a massive energy crisis and struggling to fill their gas reserves in time for the heating season in the aftermath of imposing sanctions on Russia after it launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. The sanctions and the military operation resulted in significant disruptions in supply chains and a spike in energy prices worldwide. In the UK, the rising cost of living has hit millions of households.

