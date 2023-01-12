MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his Japanese counterpart, Fumio Kishida, have signed a bilateral defense agreement dubbed the Reciprocal Access Agreement that allows London and Tokyo to deploy troops on one another's territory, Sunak's office said on Wednesday.

"Prime Minister @RishiSunak and Japanese PM @Kishida230 have signed a landmark agreement to allow the UK and Japan to deploy forces in one another's countries," the office tweeted.

According to Downing Street, Sunak hosted Kishida at the Tower of London earlier on Wednesday. During the meeting, they discussed the Reciprocal Access Agreement, noting that it "was an important step in joint cooperation between the UK and Japan.

"

"Collaboration across defence and security would not only benefit Japan and the United Kingdom, but broader global stability, the leaders agreed," the office said on the website.

Sunak also said he was looking forward to visiting Hiroshima for the G7 Summit in May, the statement read.

The UK has become the first European country to sign the Reciprocal Access Agreement with Japan. The sides agreed to sign the agreement in May 2022.