London Toy 'shop' Window Where Nothing Is For Sale
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 23, 2024 | 10:00 PM
With its twinkling Christmas fairy lights and nostalgic array of vintage toys, the window of one London "shop" never fails to enchant passers-by
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) With its twinkling Christmas fairy lights and nostalgic array of vintage toys, the window of one London "shop" never fails to enchant passers-by.
A Punch and Judy puppet, old board games, model trains and planes, papier mache masks adorn the window of Number 43, Camden Passage in the north London neighbourhood of Islington.
Would-be shoppers intrigued by the quirky collection immediately start searching for the entrance.
But Number 43 is not a shop and nothing here is for sale -- to the huge disappointment of the excited children who press their noses up against the glass.
The adjacent blue door with its festive wreath remains firmly closed and no one answers the bell.
Sandwiched between a Chipotle Mexican grill and a jewellery store, neighbouring shopkeepers say people are forever asking where the entrance is.
In fact, the property is the former home of Bob Borzello, 88, and the window display is the result of a lifetime obsession with collecting, or "accumulating", as he prefers to call it.
"Everyone comes and says, 'Oh look at that, I wonder when they're open'," his daughter-in-law Belle Benson, 51, who recently took over the displays with her daughter, told AFP.
"People just like it, especially little children," added Borzello.
The property was once home to a poster shop where Borzello and his former wife sold pin-ups of iconic figures like Che Guevara.
Originally from Chicago, the former businessman and tabloid newspaper editor came to London in the 1960s to study at the London School of Economics.
After a short spell back in Chicago he and his now ex-wife returned to settle in London in 1967 and ran the poster shop and a print business from the property.
- Accumulator -
All along, however, Borzello was "accumulating" his vast collection of items picked up in antique shops and junk sales.
"The fun of it is looking around and finding it... a lot of it is just things I find interesting," he said.
A decade ago Borzello began displaying the items, and the window in the property he still owns is now something of an Islington institution.
The toy collection began with airplane models which are soon to be the subject of another themed display.
As well as toys, Borzello has accumulated lots of souvenir items from the late Queen Elizabeth II's coronation.
Other collections include clocks, badges, wedding cake toppers, shop mannequins, his children's old school reports, even his old Covid tests, which he has lined up next to his phone.
The fireplace in Borzello's nearby flat is surrounded by all things green, from glass vases and ornaments to ladies' shoes, hats and necklaces.
He says he thinks he picked up the "collecting gene" from his Italian-American mother and that his children are also collectors in different ways.
"My daughter, she's a 'mudlark' and she's got her whole house filled with things that she's got from the (River) Thames," he said, referring to people who search for treasures on the shores of rivers.
His "minimalist" son, meanwhile, has "gone the other way", although he "picks up everybody else's dying plants and nurses them back to life", making him a collector of a different kind, he said.
Despite his lifelong dislike of throwing anything away, Borzello laughed when Belle revealed she recently found him "slaving over the shredder".
He admitted he was shredding his old love letters so his grandchildren can't read them after his death, although he has insisted on keeping the shreds.
"I just have a hard time getting rid of things," he said.
Recent Stories
Musadik welcomes dialogue with PTI for resolving political issues
PPP' Chairman seeks youth support to confront climate change, secure digital rig ..
France's new government to be announced Monday evening: Elysee
London toy 'shop' window where nothing is for sale
Ahsan directs immediate resolution of issues hindering China Century Steel Mills ..
Sweden says China blocked prosecutors' probe of ship linked to cut cables
Norwegian Haugan dazzles in men's World Cup slalom win
KP Cabinet approves relief emergency after declaring Kurram disaster hit distric ..
Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) President Nazir H ..
PRA extends scope of Single Sales Tax Return
PPP' Chairman seeks youth support to confront climate change, secure digital rig ..
Proclaimed offenders arrested in Attock
More Stories From World
-
France's new government to be announced Monday evening: Elysee4 minutes ago
-
London toy 'shop' window where nothing is for sale2 minutes ago
-
Sweden says China blocked prosecutors' probe of ship linked to cut cables2 minutes ago
-
BRI collaboration highlighted as key for Pakistan's vet sector13 minutes ago
-
New chancery building project of Pakistan consulate inaugurated in Jeddah20 minutes ago
-
South Sudan 'overwhelmed' by refugee influx and cholera outbreaks: MSF1 minute ago
-
Atalanta fight back to take top spot in Serie A, Roma hit five4 hours ago
-
Three and easy as Dortmund move into Bundesliga top six4 hours ago
-
France mourns Mayotte victims amid uncertainy over government4 hours ago
-
Romania pro-EU parties strike coalition government pact5 hours ago
-
Honda and Nissan to launch merger talks6 hours ago
-
Russia says captured another village in eastern Ukraine6 hours ago