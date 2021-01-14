UrduPoint.com
London Transport Authority Head Says 62 Staff Died From COVID-19

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) A total of 62 London transport industry employees have died from the novel coronavirus since the start of the outbreak, the commissioner of Transport for London (TfL), which operates the entire London public transport system, said on Thursday.

"I would like to express my sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of our 62 colleagues who have sadly passed away from coronavirus," Andy Byford said in a statement.

Earlier this week, commenting on reports that 57 TfL staff died from the coronavirus, Unite the Union trade union said that transport workers were once again at increased risk of contracting COVID-19 and called on the government and employers to take more measures to protect them, including increased testing and the appropriate prioritization of frontline workers, such as bus drivers, in receiving the vaccine.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan, meanwhile, has called for including workers of key industries most at risk of contracting the coronavirus in the list of priority groups for vaccination.

