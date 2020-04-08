UrduPoint.com
London Transport Authority To Trial Safe Boarding On Buses To Prevent Spread Of COVID-19

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 08:03 PM

London Transport Authority to Trial Safe Boarding on Buses to Prevent Spread of COVID-19

Londoners will only be able to enter buses via the middle-doors starting next week to limit contacts between passengers and drivers during the coronavirus pandemic, Transport for London (TfL), the agency responsible for the city's transportation system, said on Wednesday in a press release

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) Londoners will only be able to enter buses via the middle-doors starting next week to limit contacts between passengers and drivers during the coronavirus pandemic, Transport for London (TfL), the agency responsible for the city's transportation system, said on Wednesday in a press release.

"Transport for London (TfL) has confirmed a trial of middle-door only boarding in buses will begin this week, as it looks to enhance its already significant work to ensure that public transport is safe for staff and for critical workers who need to use it for absolutely essential journeys," the press release said.

The agency added that only essential workers should be using public transport during the health crisis and noted that the number of people using buses had fallen by 85 percent recently.

In London, 14 transport workers have died reportedly after contracting COVID-19. Union leaders have criticized TfL for failing to provide protective equipment, such as face masks to employees.

