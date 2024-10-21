London Trial Looks Into 2015 Brazil Mine Disaster
Muhammad Irfan Published October 21, 2024 | 05:20 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) A trial to determine whether Australian mining giant BHP is liable for one of Brazil's worst environmental disasters opened Monday in London, potentially triggering billions of Dollars in compensation to be shared among hundreds of thousands of people.
The High Court in the British capital will examine over several months whether BHP is partly liable for the 2015 collapse of a dam at a mining waste site in Brazil.
The rupture killed 19 people and unleashed a deluge of thick toxic mud into villages, fields, rainforest, rivers and the ocean.
The Fundao tailings dam at an iron ore mine in the mountains of Minas Gerais state was managed by Samarco, co-owned by BHP and Brazilian miner Vale.
At the time of the disaster, BHP had global headquarters in Britain and Australia.
A separate case in Brazil has seen Vale and BHP offer to pay almost $30 billion in compensation. This was increased on the eve of the London trial from almost $25 billion.
The amount of damages sought in the London civil trial is estimated at £36 billion ($47 billion), on behalf of more than 620,000 plaintiffs, including 46 Brazilian municipalities, companies and indigenous peoples.
