London Trying to Head Aggressive Line in Europe Over Ukrainian Issue - Russian Diplomat Andrei Kelin

London is now trying to head an aggressive line in Europe over the tense situation around Ukraine, Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrei Kelin said on Monday

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Sunday that London is developing a draft law that will make it possible to impose sanctions on any Russian organizations and individuals. Truss added that London does not rule out the possibility that property of Russian oligarchs in the UK capital might be confiscated as part of toughened sanctions package against Russia in the event of escalation around Ukraine.

"In this situation, London is now trying, in my opinion, to head an aggressive line in Europe regarding what is happening in and around Ukraine," Kelin told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Commenting on the current state of relations between Russia and the UK, the diplomat said that threats from London would not improve the situation.

"Indeed, on Sunday, it was mentioned by (UK) Prime Minister (Boris Johnson) that he was sending ... (defense and foreign) ministers to try to improve relations. But I do not see any grain of rationality yet. Threats will not improve relations," he said.

Russia counts on the restoration of all relations with the UK, including political, as it is "a serious, large country with nuclear weapons, one of the largest economies in Europe," the diplomat added.