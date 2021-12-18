UrduPoint.com

London Tube Drivers Go On Strike Over Night Service

Sat 18th December 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2021) Rail service in parts of London's underground Tube network wound down on Friday night as drivers walked out in protest over forced night and weekend shifts.

The Transport for London (TfL) authority said services on the Central and Victoria lines were to ramp down from 7 p.m. on Friday, with the strike starting at 8:30 p.m.

A full-day strike will start on five lines ” Central, Jubilee, Northern, Piccadilly and Victoria, including Central and Victoria line Night Tube ” at 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, ending at 04:29 a.m. on Sunday.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) said it was outraged by TfL's attempts to use the pandemic to "bully" front-line Tube staff, who helped keep the service running, into taking on extra night and weekend shifts.

RMT said the Tube authority had abandoned a dedicated night driver scheme that was popular with women to slash 200 jobs and was trying to rip up existing working arrangements in disregard of drivers' work-life balance.

The walkout continues industrial action that caused massive disruption on the Tube in November, after TfL announced it would resume night service for the first time since the pandemic began.

