London Upset With Moscow for Not Accepting Accusations of Salisbury Incident - Ambassador

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) Russia does not accept the groundless accusations over the Salisbury incident involving the poisoning of ex-double agent Sergei Skripal, which makes London very unhappy with Moscow, Russian Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Andrey Kelin, said on Tuesday.

"I would formulate the aspect about the impact of the Salisbury story on our relationship [with the UK] as follows: some charges were brought against us in London, however, we do not understand them, because they do not contain a documented evidence base. Since we do not understand these charges, we do not accept them. On the other hand, having made these accusations, [London] became offended by us. It's hard to say how the situation will develop further," Kelin said in an interview with Russian journalists.

The ambassador assured the public that he intended to seek clarification on the fate of Russian nationals Sergei and Julia Skripal and that the embassy was obliged to protect them.

Kelin stressed that the diplomatic mission sent dozens of notes with a request to explain the circumstances of the incident and the essence of the charges, but not a single response was received.

"The improvement of relations can only happen when the UK shows its readiness to resume dialogue. I can assure you that such readiness is there on our side. But, as not only diplomats say, it takes two to tango," Kelin stressed.

Skripal and his daughter were poisoned in March of 2018 in the UK city of Salisbury. London believes that Moscow played a role in the incident, but Russia has refuted the allegations. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in May of that year that the case was falling apart due to a lack of any evidence incriminating Russia.