London Urges Israel To Cease Construction Of New Settlements In West Bank

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 11:45 PM

London Urges Israel to Cease Construction of New Settlements in West Bank

The United Kingdom on Monday called on Israel to refrain from constructing new settlements in the Jordan River's West Bank territories, the UK Foreign Office said

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) The United Kingdom on Monday called on Israel to refrain from constructing new settlements in the Jordan River's West Bank territories, the UK Foreign Office said.

On Sunday, Israel approved the construction of 780 new houses in West Bank settlements.

"Settlements are illegal under international law and risk undermining the physical viability of the two state solution.

We call for the construction of these in East Jerusalem and elsewhere in the West Bank to cease immediately," a Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

The issue of Israel's settlements in the West Bank of the Jordan River, considered to be an occupied territory by the United Nations, is one of the main issues that hinder any progress in settling the conflict between Palestinians and Israelis. Palestine has been demanding a return to the pre-Six-Day War borders, something that Israel refuses to do.

