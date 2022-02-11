London Urges Moscow to De-Escalate Situation on Ukrainian Border - UK Defense Secretary

London urges Moscow to de-escalate the tense situation on the Ukrainian border, UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) London urges Moscow to de-escalate the tense situation on the Ukrainian border, UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on Friday.

"We obviously have made it very clear in NATO that an invasion would have tragic consequences and we are here, and I'm here today, for example, to seek a way of whatever we can do to de-escalate that tension," the minister said at a press conference after talks with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.