London Urges Pyongyang to Cease Missile Tests, Return to Talks With US

(@FahadShabbir)

The UK Foreign Office issued a statement on Saturday urging North Korea to cease missile tests and return to denuclearisation talks with the United States following Pyongyang's recent missile launches

Earlier in the day, the South Korean military reported that North Korea fired two projectiles at 6:45 a.m. (21:45 GMT) and 7:02 a.m. (22:02 GMT) local time, each flying approximately 380 kilometers (236 miles) and reaching an altitude of 97 kilometers. They are presumed to be short-range ballistic missiles.

"We urge North Korea to cease these tests and re-engage in talks with the United States. Complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearisation is the path for a peaceful and more prosperous future for the North Korean people," the statement read.

The recent launches happened after the end of the joint military exercises between the United States and South Korea. The North Korean leadership has been vocal about its oppositions to the exercises, considering them to be a threat to its security.

In response to the incident, US President Donald Trump said that it was not prohibited for North Korea to test short-range missiles as such tests were carried out by many other countries. Meanwhile, Japan lodged a protest with Pyongyang's actions viewing them as a violation of UN Security Council resolutions.

The situation on the Korean Peninsula significantly improved last year after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Trump. In June 2018, Kim and Trump reached an agreement, stipulating that North Korea would make efforts to promote complete denuclearization of the peninsula in exchange for US-South Korean military drills' freeze and potential removal of US sanctions.

However, the negotiating process has stalled this year, with the tensions having escalated after Pyongyang's recent missile tests.