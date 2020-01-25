UrduPoint.com
London Wants To Expedite Trade Talks With EU By High Tariffs Threats - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 14 hours ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 12:24 PM

The United Kingdom is planning to use the threat of imposing high tariffs on imports from the European Union as a way to speed up trade negotiations with the bloc after Brexit, the Times newspaper reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2020) The United Kingdom is planning to use the threat of imposing high tariffs on imports from the European Union as a way to speed up trade negotiations with the bloc after Brexit, the Times newspaper reported.

According to the media outlet, London's actions will be aimed at exerting pressure on Europe after the country leaves the EU to agree on a trade deal free of quotas and tariffs as well as without strict observance of Brussels' rules.

It is planned that, if approved, tariffs of 30 percent on some types of French cheese and 10 percent on German cars may be introduced. In the UK, according to the Times, it is hoped that such actions will force European countries to pressure Brussels to avoid possible damage to the economy.

However, new measures will be tabled first.

Earlier, the Financial Times newspaper, citing documents at its disposal, said that the EU would require the right to impose sanctions against the UK in case of violation of the Brexit agreement after the country's withdrawal from the EU. According to the media outlet, the EU believes that London should strictly adhere to the rules and agreements on workers' rights and environmental protection, in exchange for the trade deal with some restrictions.

The UK is to leave the bloc on January 31, after which a transition period will start, envisioning negotiations on the post-Brexit trade cooperation.

