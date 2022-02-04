London Wants to Resume Political Dialogue With Moscow - Russian Ambassador

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) The United Kingdom has a desire to resume political dialogue with Russia, Russian Ambassador in London Andrei Kelin said in an interview with Sputnik.

Russian-British relations have recently changed little, and positive trends are observed in the sphere of the economy and humanitarian ties, the diplomat said.

"However, so far, we have had almost zero relations at the level of politics and relations with state institutions. But now I see that the British side has a certain desire to resume political dialogue. Some visits have already been made, others are planned. In principle, this is a good sign as long as they (visits) lead to something useful," Kelin said.