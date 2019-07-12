London, Washington Consider Boosting Military Presence in Persian Gulf - Reports

A spokeswoman for UK Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday that the United Kingdom and the United States are engaged in negotiations about a possible increase in military presence in the Persian Gulf amid rising tensions in region, Sky News reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) A spokeswoman for UK Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday that the United Kingdom and the United States are engaged in negotiations about a possible increase in military presence in the Persian Gulf amid rising tensions in region, Sky News reported.

The situation in the region initially deteriorated in May after four oil tankers were targeted by a sabotage attack off the United Arab Emirates' coast, and the United States immediately pinned the blame on Iran.

The very next month, two more oil tankers were hit by explosions in the Strait of Hormuz, which connects the Gulf of Oman with the Persian Gulf.

Washington once again accused Tehran of staging the attack.

The United Kingdom and the United States also accused Iran of impeding the passage of a UK tanker through the Strait of Hormuz this week.

Iran has repeatedly refuted all allegations of Tehran's involvement in any of the incidents and has denied encountering the UK vessel in the reported circumstances.