London Welcomes US-Taliban Peace Deal, Calls For Continuation Of Settlement Process

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 08:12 PM

The United Kingdom welcomes the long-awaited peace deal between the United States and the Taliban and hopes for continuation of the settlement process, the Foreign Office said on Saturday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th February, 2020) The United Kingdom welcomes the long-awaited peace deal between the United States and the Taliban and hopes for continuation of the settlement process, the Foreign Office said on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Washington and the Taliban movement signed the peace agreement in the Qatari capital of Doha that prescribes the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan within 14 months if the militants uphold the deal.

"The UK has today welcomed the United States' Joint Declaration with the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, and the United States' agreement with the Taliban, which paves the way for a meaningful peace process and an end to decades of conflict in Afghanistan," the Foreign Office statement said.

According to the ministry, Afghanistan is no longer a safe haven for international terrorists thanks to the efforts of the United Kingdom and coalition forces.

"But all sides recognise that only a political solution can ensure stability and build a lasting peace in Afghanistan. The UK urges the Taliban to engage now with Afghan leaders in meaningful and inclusive negotiations," the statement said.

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab called the agreement a significant moment in the pursuit of peace in Afghanistan. and welcomed the reduction of violence.

