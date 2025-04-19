London Whale Sculpture May Contain 2011 Tsunami Debris
Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2025 | 08:10 PM
LONDON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) A giant whale sculpture made of ocean plastic waste is being exhibited in London, but what was meant to raise awareness on pollution has caused an online stir in Japan, after the display contained what appeared to be debris from the 2011 tsunami.
In a post on the social media platform X, a user said, "I was surprised" after spotting the Japanese characters for "Ishinomaki" on the object, which was described as being made out of "waste."
Ishinomaki was one of the cities in Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, that were hit hardest by the tsunami on March 11, 2011.
Another user posted an image showing a plastic basket bearing the name of a port in Kuji, Iwate Prefecture, that was also affected by the tsunami.
The plastic used in the sculpture was collected from beaches in Hawaii, according to Canary Wharf Group, a London-based property developer that exhibited the 11-meter-tall artwork.
Unveiled in a London business district on April 10, the sculpture was designed as a "reminder of the millions of tons of plastic waste swimming in the Atlantic and Pacific oceans."
The firm issued an apology on TikTok to those who were offended by the display.
But the artists who created the sculpture, Jason Klimoski and Lesley Chang of a New York-based architecture and design firm, defended their work on social media, saying that "not all of the 150 million tons of plastic is intentionally placed there -- or even waste."
They said on Canary Wharf Group's social media account that the sculpture is "another reason to be aware of what we use and how we use it, and to work together to protect our planet."
Recent Stories
PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..
Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson
Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..
Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..
Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison
CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan
Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow
Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model
US announces new port fees for Chinese ships amid trade war
Earthquake tremors hit Islamabad, Lahore and parts of Pakistan- April 19
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2025
More Stories From World
-
Tennis: WTA Stuttgart results - 1st update6 minutes ago
-
Tennis: ATP Munich results6 minutes ago
-
Vance and Francis: divergent values but shared ideas6 minutes ago
-
London whale sculpture may contain 2011 tsunami debris6 minutes ago
-
Aleinik: Belarus, China are preparing for second meeting of high-level parliamentary committee16 minutes ago
-
Saudi Prince congratulates President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema on winning Gabonese Presidential E ..16 minutes ago
-
Iran, US conclude second round of high-stakes nuclear talks in Rome36 minutes ago
-
Football: Scottish Cup semi-final results46 minutes ago
-
Xi returns to Beijing after state visits to Vietnam, Malaysia, Cambodia46 minutes ago
-
Hamas says fate of US-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander unknown after strike1 hour ago
-
From Messi to Trump, AI action figures are the rage2 hours ago
-
Tennis: WTA Stuttgart results3 hours ago