London Will Not Send Fighter Jets To Kiev If This Threatens UK - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2023 | 06:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) London will not transfer fighter jets to Kiev, if it could affect the security of United Kingdom, The Telegraph reported on Thursday, citing 10 Downing Street.

On Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a speech in UK Parliament, asked the country to supply fighter jets to Kiev.

"Of course we would never do anything that would put UK safety at risk," a representative of Sunak's office, was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

The official added that the UK has "significant numbers of Typhoons and F-35s," but the issue of the delivery of these types of aircraft to Ukraine should not be speculated on.

