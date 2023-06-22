London Would Support Fast-Track for Ukraine to Join NATO - Foreign Secretary

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) The United Kingdom would support a fast-track for Ukraine to join NATO as the Ukrainian military is already adapting to the alliance's entry standards, UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said Wednesday.

"I think the UK's position would be very, very supportive if we moved on from the membership action plan, recognising that the offer to both Finland and Sweden didn't require that and the Ukrainians have demonstrated their commitments to reform - the military reform required for NATO membership - through their actions on the battlefield. I think all NATO allies recognise that," UK broadcaster Sky News quoted Cleverly as telling a news conference on the sidelines of a meeting on Ukrainian reconstruction in London.

Cleverly said that NATO member states recognized that the Ukrainian military has already started adapting to the alliance's entry standards, adding that NATO members "have seen Ukraine evolve and evolve incredibly quickly," and "the reform of their armed forces is happening whilst engaged in conflict."

The foreign secretary added that NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg had told allies at a recent informal NATO foreign ministers meeting in Norway that "many of the requirements" of the membership action plan (MAP) were being delivered.

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna did not rule out as well that Paris could back speedy accession of Ukraine to the alliance.

"I can see a possibility that the MAP is not any longer a stage of that route, that roadmap to accession," the broadcaster quoted Colonna as saying.

She added that it has been a lot of time since NATO spoke about an "open door" policy for Ukraine and Georgia to join the alliance back in 2008, adding that "perhaps we won't require the 'Membership Action Plan' mechanism - perhaps not, I say, perhaps not - which was planned in 2008."

"We are a long way from 2008. Time has passed, the situation is quite different," she said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine's presidential office, said Kiev anticipated that NATO would extend it an open date invitation to become a member as the alliance is set to gather in Vilnius next month.

On Monday, Stoltenberg said that the allies in the run-up to the Vilnius summit were not talking about sending a formal invitation to Ukraine to join the 31-nation bloc. Last week, Stoltenberg reiterated that it was impossible to give a precise date for when Ukraine will join the alliance, with Kiev's membership not to be discussed until the military conflict with Russia is over.

Kiev applied for accelerated NATO membership in September 2022 following the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine.