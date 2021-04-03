UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Londoners Gather For Rally Against New Police Bill

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 07:58 PM

Londoners Gather for Rally Against New Police Bill

Some 300-400 people gathered for a rally in London's Hyde Park on Saturday to protest a bill that would expand police powers in restricting demonstrations, a Sputnik correspondent reported

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2021) Some 300-400 people gathered for a rally in London's Hyde Park on Saturday to protest a bill that would expand police powers in restricting demonstrations, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The rally is peaceful, with participants behaving politely and calmly. The organizers are monitoring compliance with COVID-19 restrictions. Some demonstrators are chanting "no justice, no peace, no racist police"

No heavy police presence is being observed, with no incidents reported so far.

Among the speakers, there are people of different views, including anti-vaccinators.

The crowd is now moving toward Trafalgar Square, where another rally is planned.

The first "Kill the Bill" protest took place in Bristol on March 21 with some 3,000 demonstrators. The march turned into violent clashes, with protesters throwing bottles and rocks at officers. They also set police vehicles on fire and smashed windows of a police station. Twenty-one officers were injured during the riot, two of them seriously, and 25 people were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.

The next rallies in Bristol and across England have been mostly peaceful and less numerous.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Protest Police Police Station Vehicles London Bristol March

Recent Stories

Kallar Kahar museum to be inaugurated soon

57 seconds ago

Football: Spanish La Liga table

58 seconds ago

Governor Sindh for payment of compensation to plan ..

1 minute ago

Rescue 1122 starts disinfectant spray in churches ..

1 minute ago

1,001 FIRs lodged in Lahore over corona SOPs viola ..

6 minutes ago

DC Larkana chairs a meeting of DPCC

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.