Londoners Gather for Rally Against New Police Bill

(@FahadShabbir)

Some 300-400 people gathered for a rally in London's Hyde Park on Saturday to protest a bill that would expand police powers in restricting demonstrations, a Sputnik correspondent reported

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2021) Some 300-400 people gathered for a rally in London's Hyde Park on Saturday to protest a bill that would expand police powers in restricting demonstrations, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The rally is peaceful, with participants behaving politely and calmly. The organizers are monitoring compliance with COVID-19 restrictions. Some demonstrators are chanting "no justice, no peace, no racist police"

No heavy police presence is being observed, with no incidents reported so far.

Among the speakers, there are people of different views, including anti-vaccinators.

The crowd is now moving toward Trafalgar Square, where another rally is planned.

The first "Kill the Bill" protest took place in Bristol on March 21 with some 3,000 demonstrators. The march turned into violent clashes, with protesters throwing bottles and rocks at officers. They also set police vehicles on fire and smashed windows of a police station. Twenty-one officers were injured during the riot, two of them seriously, and 25 people were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.

The next rallies in Bristol and across England have been mostly peaceful and less numerous.