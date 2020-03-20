Londoners Raiding Stores as UK Capital Awaiting Total Shutdown Amid COVID-19 - Reports

A group of six people has smashed Sainsbury shopfronts in southern London to steal alcohol as supermarkets are coming under huge pressure amid a possible shutdown of the UK capital due to the spread of COVID-19, media has reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) A group of six people has smashed Sainsbury shopfronts in southern London to steal alcohol as supermarkets are coming under huge pressure amid a possible shutdown of the UK capital due to the spread of COVID-19, media has reported.

According to the Daily Mail newspaper, the staff confronted the criminals and called the police. The surveillance camera recorded the robbery.

Four people were later arrested on suspicion of theft and criminal damage, the publication said. The incident took place overnight into Thursday.

Over the last several days, there have been four detentions related to similar incidents in the UK capital.

Many supermarkets in London are empty as residents buy products in reserve over fears of a possible deficit.

The government emphasizes that there will be no food and other goods shortage and there is no need to panic-buy.

A spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that the UK government was not planning to enforce a total ban on travel to and from London, and the capital's transport system would continue to operate despite a reduction in service.

As of Friday morning, a total of 137 people are believed to have died after contracting COVID-19 in the UK. A total of 2,689 cases of the disease were confirmed across the country so far, with over a third of them registered in London.