London's 2nd-Largest Airport Closes Terminal As Traffic Falls Amid COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 10:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) London's second-largest airport, Gatwick, said on Friday that it would close one of its two terminals beginning on April 1, as passenger traffic has fallen amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"From 1 April, we will be temporarily closing our North Terminal and consolidating all flights into our South Terminal.

Please contact your airline for any information about your flight and check public transport routes, as many are operating to a reduced timetable," the airport said on Twitter.

According to the Sky news broadcaster, the airport is considering a full closure. London City Airport has already announced it would be suspended for several weeks.

Passenger traffic has slumped in recent weeks across the globe as many countries and airlines were suspending both international and domestic flights due to the coronavirus pandemic.

