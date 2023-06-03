UrduPoint.com

London's Call Not To Spend Money On Russian Weapons Shows Western Envy - Moscow

Sumaira FH Published June 03, 2023 | 10:27 PM

London's Call Not to Spend Money on Russian Weapons Shows Western Envy - Moscow

UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace's call not to spend money on Russian weapons shows the Western envy of the country's success in the arms market, Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation said Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2023) UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace's call not to spend money on Russian weapons shows the Western envy of the country's success in the arms market, Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation said Saturday.

Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue defense meeting in Singapore earlier in the day, Wallace said that importers of Russian weapons should return them to the seller and "not waste their money". The minister's opinion was reportedly based on "what he saw in Ukraine."

"We consider the statement by UK Defense Minister Ben Wallace as yet another intrusive manifestation of unfair competition and envy on the part of Western states, which have nothing to do but resort to political blackmail and media 'throw-ups' against the backdrop of the growing popularity of Russian weapons in the world," the federal agency told reporters, adding that Russian military hardware has always demonstrated high efficiency and reliability and continues to successfully demonstrate these qualities in actual combat use.

This is confirmed by the significant increase in interest in Russian arms abroad, in particular in fighter jets and attack helicopters, armored vehicles and multiple rocket launchers, the agency added.

It also expressed concern about the uncontrolled supply of Western weapons, as well as the illegal re-export by "various irresponsible states of Russian weapons, which, under the pretext of support for the Kiev regime, are increasingly found on black markets, indulging in the spread of international terrorism and extremism".

